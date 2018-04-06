FBI raids Sedona home of Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey, shuts down site

The FBI confirmed Friday that agents raided the Sedona home of Michael Lacey, the founder of Backpage.com.

The website has been seized and shut down by the FBI.

Backpage.com is a classifieds website that has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates child sex trafficking on their adult ads page.

[READ MORE: Phoenix officials raise awareness about human trafficking with new PSA]

The site allows users to post ads for 'escorts' and investigators say the ads are actually for underage girls.

Investigators say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's data indicates that 73 percent of the child-trafficking reports it receives were related to Backpage.com.

[RELATED: Documentary taking on sex-trafficking premieres in Arizona]

Site executives say they are protected by the Communications Decency Act which regulates pornographic material on the internet. Executives argue that the law states internet publishers cannot be held liable for content created by third parties.

[RELATED: Seven arrested in online prostitution sting, police say]

But investigators say the site lost that protection when they alerted posters to key terms related to child sex trafficking. Investigators found proof of these alerts in internal Backpage.com documents.

The site even gave the third party posters a chance to rephrase their ads so they wouldn't be flagged for child sex trafficking. Some of the terms Backpage.com admins told posters not to use include "Lolita," young, teenager and even "Amber Alert."

[READ MORE: Phoenix PD bust man with prostitution ad on Backpage.com]

The site's CEO, Carl Ferrer was arrested in late 2016 on pimping charges.

[RELATED: John and Cindy McCain applaud the arrest of Backpage.com CEO]

Ferrer and other executives went before a Senate investigation committee in 2016 where they all invoked the fifth amendment. The charges against Ferrer were eventually dismissed.

[READ MORE: Backpage.com executives plead Fifth in hearing on sex trafficking]

The FBI's raid and shut down of the website is the latest development in the website's

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.