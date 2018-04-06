3 On Your Side

The best deals in April

You may not know it, but during certain times of the year, prices for specific products drop. Sometimes drastically.

According to Consumer Reports, April is the time to buy a lawn mower. A bare-bones manual lawn mower can go for as low as a hundred bucks. The trick to buying a lawn mower is to not pay for more power than you need. For instance, if your yard is somewhat small and there are no hills, a basic push mower is better than a more expensive self-propelled one.

Vacuums and floor care products are usually priced at their lowest during April.

They're all kinds of designs, shapes and colors. So, even if you order online, make sure you go to a store first to push, pull and turn the vacuum to make sure you like how it handles. While you're there, ask the store if they will match the online price.

Air Purifiers will be in hot demand. Consumer Reports say these products start off as little as $50

April is also a good time to find deep discounts on windows. They can not only enhance curb appeal but also make your home quieter, and less drafty while saving money on your energy bill.

Another deal in April are pressure washers. They're a great way to get rid of mildew or an oil stained driveway. They can do tough jobs at a fraction of the time it would take using a brush and bucket.

