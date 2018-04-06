Phoenix man arrested in Mexico for murder after 5 years on the run

A Phoenix man has been arrested in Mexico for the 2013 murder of his wife after he spent five years on the run. According to the U.S. Marshal's Office, 28-year-old Ismael Perez-Barraza, was deported to the United States after he was arrested in Culiacan, Sinaloa yesterday.

Perez-Barraza was wanted by Phoenix PD on charges of homicide. Phoenix police say that Perez-Barraza, a United States citizen, murdered his wife by shooting her during a heated argument back in 2013.

Perez-Barraza fled the scene to avoid facing criminal charges.

The U.S. Marshal's Office said information was developed by investigators that Perez-Barraza was likely in Mexico. After identifying his location, the U.S. Marshals Service coordinated with Mexican Law Enforcement authorities to assist in apprehending him.

Law enforcement in Mexico arrested Perez-Barraza yesterday afternoon after his five year run.

"Ismael Perez-Barraza is just one of the thousands of dangerous fugitives wanted in the United States who have fled to other countries to avoid prosecution. The U.S. Marshals Service, in conjunction with our local and international partners, navigate the international treaties and conflicting country specific laws that can impinge on the common interest of bringing to justice violent criminals," said United States Marshal David Gonzales. "I want to thank our Mexican law enforcement partners for their invaluable help in capturing this murderer."

Perez-Barraza was returned to the United States Friday morning to await extradition to Phoenix where he will face his charge for homicide.

