Recipe courtesy of Chef Gabriele Bertaccini

Charred Eggplant with Salsa Verde and Olive Relish

Ingredients

Vegetable oil (for grill)

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

3 small eggplants, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds

1 tablespoon za'atar

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1 lemon, very thinly sliced

1 cup (packed) fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon Sherry or white wine vinegar

1 small garlic clove, grated

1 cup labneh (Lebanese strained yogurt)

Recipe Preparation