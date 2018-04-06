Your Life A to Z

Charred Eggplant with Salsa Verde and Olive Relish

Recipe courtesy of Chef Gabriele Bertaccini

Ingredients
                   Vegetable oil (for grill)
                   ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
                   3 small eggplants, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds
                   1 tablespoon za'atar
                   5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
                   Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
                   1 lemon, very thinly sliced
                   1 cup (packed) fresh mint leaves
                   1 tablespoon Sherry or white wine vinegar
                   1 small garlic clove, grated
                   1 cup labneh (Lebanese strained yogurt)
Recipe Preparation

  • Prepare a grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate. Soak onion in ice water 10 minutes to mellow its flavor. Drain, pat dry with paper towels, and transfer to a medium bowl. Meanwhile, toss eggplant, za’atar, and 3 Tbsp. olive oil in another medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Grill eggplant, turning often, until tender and charred in spots, 5–8 minutes; transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Halve any large rounds; set aside.
  • Toss lemon with 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Grill lemon, turning often, until lightly charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let cool slightly. Cut lemon slices in half and add to bowl with onion. Stir in mint, Sherry, and remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
  • Mix garlic and labneh in another small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spoon labneh mixture onto a platter and arrange eggplant and onion mixture over.

