Recipe courtesy of Chef Gabriele Bertaccini
Charred Eggplant with Salsa Verde and Olive Relish
Ingredients
Vegetable oil (for grill)
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
3 small eggplants, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds
1 tablespoon za'atar
5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
1 lemon, very thinly sliced
1 cup (packed) fresh mint leaves
1 tablespoon Sherry or white wine vinegar
1 small garlic clove, grated
1 cup labneh (Lebanese strained yogurt)
Recipe Preparation
- Prepare a grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate. Soak onion in ice water 10 minutes to mellow its flavor. Drain, pat dry with paper towels, and transfer to a medium bowl. Meanwhile, toss eggplant, za’atar, and 3 Tbsp. olive oil in another medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Grill eggplant, turning often, until tender and charred in spots, 5–8 minutes; transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Halve any large rounds; set aside.
- Toss lemon with 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Grill lemon, turning often, until lightly charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let cool slightly. Cut lemon slices in half and add to bowl with onion. Stir in mint, Sherry, and remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
- Mix garlic and labneh in another small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spoon labneh mixture onto a platter and arrange eggplant and onion mixture over.