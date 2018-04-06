Phoenix area post offices extending hours for tax day

Post offices will be extending their hours at all 19 Phoenix area locations for tax day, which is Tuesday, April 17.

The Phoenix main post office located at 4949 E. Van Buren Street will be open until 10 p.m. and all other post office retail locations in Phoenix will stay open until 6 p.m. on April 17.

Phoenix Postmaster Humberto Trujillo urges customers to avoid last-minute crowds and mail their tax returns well before Tuesday, April 17, or at least early that day.

Customers using one of the Postal Service’s blue collection boxes to mail returns are urged to double-check the label on the box to ensure envelopes are deposited prior to the last posted collection time for that day.

Postage stamps and extra services including certified mail will be available for purchase at all Phoenix post office locations.

The 18 Phoenix post office locations open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 are:

• Ahwatukee Station, 11010 S. 51st St. 85044

• Arcadia Station, 3920 E. Thomas Rd. 85018

• Boulder Hills Station, 2550 E. Rose Garden Ln. 85050

• Cactus Station, 2901 E. Greenway Rd. 85032

• Capitol Station, 2 S. 35th Ave. 85009

• Daisy Mountain Station, 44047 N. 43rd Ave. 85087

• Downtown Station, 522 N. Central Ave. 85004

• Maryvale Station, 4415 N. Maryvale Pkwy. 85031

• Northeast Station, 5021 N. 20th St. 85016

• Northwest Station, 2727 W. Camelback Rd. 85017

• Osborn Station, 3905 N. 7th Ave. 85013

• Pecos Station, 16825 S. Desert Foothills Pkwy. 85048

• Rio Salado Station, 1441 E. Buckeye Rd. 85034

• Shaw Butte Station, 12208 N. 19th Ave. 85029

• Sierra Adobe Station, 1902 W. Union Hills Dr. 85027

• South Mountain Station, 6825 S. 7th St. 85040

• Sunnyslope Station, 9635 N. 7th St. 85020

• Washington Station, 8155 N. Black Canyon Hwy. 85021

Finally, a reminder: tax forms are not available at postal locations.

