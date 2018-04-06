As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 6

Country Thunder Music Festival

Country Thunder is the premier Country Music Festival and the event rolls into Florence, Arizona. Country Thunder's lineup will keep on dazzling spectators and exceeding expectations, so grab a cowboy hat, a RV or tent if you want to camp, and come and enjoy the world's premier country acts with the camaraderie of over 100,000 fans.

Friday April 6th

4pm-Laura Walsh

5:30pm- cole Trains

7pm-Sasha Mcveigh

8:30pm Drew Cooper

11:30pm-Harry Luge

Saturday April 7th

4pm- Matt Farris

5:30pm- Tom Wagner

7pm- Drew Cooper

8:30pm Austin Burke

11:30pm- Harry Luge

Sunday, April 8th

4:30pm Tom Wagner

6:00pm cole Trains

7:30pm A boy Named Sioux

10:30pm Harry Luge

For more information: https://www.countrythunder.com/az

20585 E. Price Station Rd., Florence, AZ 85132

Phone: (866) 388-0007

Election Mural

Clean Elections Citizens Commission (CCEC) is launching a voter initiative called "18 in 2018." The idea being that while U.S. residents are eligible to vote at 18, people that are 18-29 represent the lowest group of registered voters in Arizona and across the nation. To promote participation in the electoral process CCEC is embarking on a "first of its kind" initiative.

They have partnered with local mural artist, Lauren Lee to create a mural on Roosevelt Row of a pair of wings. The mural visually depicts coming of age (i.e. spreading your wings) and is designed to engage people of the targeted age group. People can take their photo with mural which is already happening.

For more information: www.azcleanelections.gov/18in2018

Nirvana Food & Wine Festival

Sanctuary's culinary festival returns with international talent for a food & beverage extravaganza featuring star chefs along with Executive Chef Beau MacMillan. Throughout the weekend, you'll enjoy informative, intimate conversation with celebrities from the world of food and wine accompanied by tantalizing tastings, sumptuous meals and activities that make the most of Arizona's glorious spring weather.

An exciting series of special events showcase not only the talents of premier chefs and winemakers from around the globe, but also the spectacular beauty of this 53-acre lush desert setting on Scottsdale's legendary Camelback Mountain.

The event runs April 19-22, 2018

For more information visit: www.NirvanaFoodandWine.com and www.SanctuaryAZ.com

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

(855) 245-2051

Corny Masa Food Truck

For this Food Truck Friday, this is food from the heart to the street! We're with Corny Masa this morning, the best of burgers, tacos, Cubanos and elotes (and more)

This week’s locations:

Friday 4/6 AZ Feastival Gilbert 5:30-9:00 PM

Saturday 4/7 AZ Feastival Mesa 5:30-9:00 PM (Autism awareness sensory night)

They are currently at The Wandering Tortoise on Indian School and 24th street 3-4 nights a week.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/corny.masa and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cornymasa/

For private parties, events or questions/feedback we can be reached at cornymasa@gmail.com.

