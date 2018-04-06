As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 6

As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 6Posted: Updated:
Country Thunder Music Festival
Country Thunder is the premier Country Music Festival and the event rolls into Florence, Arizona. Country Thunder's lineup will keep on dazzling spectators and exceeding expectations, so grab a cowboy hat, a RV or tent if you want to camp, and come and enjoy the world's premier country acts with the camaraderie of over 100,000 fans.
Friday April 6th
4pm-Laura Walsh
5:30pm- cole Trains
7pm-Sasha Mcveigh
8:30pm Drew Cooper
11:30pm-Harry Luge
Saturday April 7th
4pm- Matt Farris
5:30pm- Tom Wagner
7pm- Drew Cooper
8:30pm Austin Burke
11:30pm- Harry Luge
Sunday, April 8th
4:30pm Tom Wagner
6:00pm cole Trains
7:30pm A boy Named Sioux
10:30pm Harry Luge
For more information: https://www.countrythunder.com/az
20585 E. Price Station Rd., Florence, AZ 85132
Phone: (866) 388-0007
Election Mural
Clean Elections Citizens Commission (CCEC) is launching a voter initiative called "18 in 2018." The idea being that while U.S. residents are eligible to vote at 18, people that are 18-29 represent the lowest group of registered voters in Arizona and across the nation. To promote participation in the electoral process CCEC is embarking on a "first of its kind" initiative.
They have partnered with local mural artist, Lauren Lee to create a mural on Roosevelt Row of a pair of wings. The mural visually depicts coming of age (i.e. spreading your wings) and is designed to engage people of the targeted age group. People can take their photo with mural which is already happening.
For more information: www.azcleanelections.gov/18in2018
Nirvana Food & Wine Festival
Sanctuary's culinary festival returns with international talent for a food & beverage extravaganza featuring star chefs along with Executive Chef Beau MacMillan. Throughout the weekend, you'll enjoy informative, intimate conversation with celebrities from the world of food and wine accompanied by tantalizing tastings, sumptuous meals and activities that make the most of Arizona's glorious spring weather.
An exciting series of special events showcase not only the talents of premier chefs and winemakers from around the globe, but also the spectacular beauty of this 53-acre lush desert setting on Scottsdale's legendary Camelback Mountain.
The event runs April 19-22, 2018
For more information visit: www.NirvanaFoodandWine.com and www.SanctuaryAZ.com
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
(855) 245-2051
Corny Masa Food Truck
For this Food Truck Friday, this is food from the heart to the street! We're with Corny Masa this morning, the best of burgers, tacos, Cubanos and elotes (and more)
This week’s locations:
Friday 4/6 AZ Feastival Gilbert 5:30-9:00 PM
Saturday 4/7 AZ Feastival Mesa 5:30-9:00 PM (Autism awareness sensory night)
They are currently at The Wandering Tortoise on Indian School and 24th street 3-4 nights a week.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/corny.masa and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cornymasa/
For private parties, events or questions/feedback we can be reached at cornymasa@gmail.com.