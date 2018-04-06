YCSO: Man arrested for sexual exploitation of Prescott Valley minors

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, among other charges.

According to YCSO, Zachary McQuillen sent sexually explicit messages and photos to three girls in the Prescott Valley area who were all 15 years of age.

YCSO said the parents of one of the victims found the conversation between their daughter and McQuillen when they discovered the girl's secret Facebook page.

The conversation between the two was sexually graphic, YCSO said. It was learned that McQuillen and the girl knew each other from when they attended the same school during the previous year.

YCSO said the victim admitted to initiating a social media connection with McQuillen on a friend's phone and then creating a Facebook page to continue communicating. The girl said she knew her parents would not approve, so they were unaware of the page. YCSO said the girl's true birth date was on the page.

The girl said McQuillen sent her several explicit pictures and she admitted to sending sexually explicit photos of herself in return.

YCSO then obtained a warrant to search McQuillen's phone and social media accounts. McQuillen claimed he was unaware of the girl's age and the contact was consensual.

During the search, deputies found communication between McQuillen and two other 15-year-old girls. YCSO said one of the victims was contacted and admitted to ongoing social media contact with McQuillen including the exchange of sexually graphic photos.

The girl said during a FaceTime session with McQuillen, he threatened to kill himself with a knife if she did not expose herself. The victim said she complied and that he threatened her on other occasions to obtain graphic photos.

McQuillen was arrested and booked on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of distribution of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation against the three 15-year-old victims.

YCSO said McQuillen remains in custody on a $25,000 bond and the investigation is ongoing to confirm any additional victims.

