Closures or lane restrictions are scheduled this weekend (April 6-9) for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Sections of Loop 202 in east Mesa will be closed at times for work to install freeway management system technology, including traffic-flow sensors.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 6-9)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Northbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 7) for installation of freeway management technology, including traffic-flow sensors and cameras. Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 202 closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including northbound Power, Sossaman, Ellsworth or Crismon roads to Broadway Road to access northbound Loop 202 beyond the closure.

Consider alternate routes, including northbound Power, Sossaman, Ellsworth or Crismon roads to Broadway Road to access northbound Loop 202 beyond the closure. Southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain/Santan freeways) closed between Broadway and Guadalupe roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 8) for installation of freeway management technology. Both US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to southbound Loop 202 closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access southbound Loop 202.

Consider alternate routes, including southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access southbound Loop 202. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes overnight in areas between Gilbert Road and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 9) for pavement-improvement work. Westbound US 60 on- and off-ramps in the area also closed at times during the overnight work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone. Interstate 10 closed briefly at times in both directions near Miller Road in Buckeye from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday (April 8) for overhead utility line work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road closed when freeway traffic is stopped. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and plan on intermittent closures of approximately 15 minutes each time while the utility line work is taking place.

Allow extra travel time and plan on intermittent closures of approximately 15 minutes each time while the utility line work is taking place. Eastbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue will be closed for reconstruction from 10 p.m. Friday (April 6) through late 2019 as part of the project to build the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Consider using eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 59th or 75th avenues.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News.

