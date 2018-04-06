Places to get deals this Tax Day

Tax day is almost here! Widely considered one of the most stressful days of the year, tax day falls on Tuesday, Apr. 17.

In celebration of tax season ending, many places are having tax day deals.

Zeel Massages:

Zeel, the mobile "Massage on Demand" company, allows its costumers to order in-home massages in as little as an hour. They are giving $20 off of first in-home massages all of April with the code "TAXDAY2018."

Planet Fitness - HydroMassage:

Planet Fitness and HydroMassage are holding their 10th annual "Free HydroMassages for Tax Week."

Office Depot/Office Max:

Office Depot is giving free shredding services at their store when this coupon is presented.

Bruegger's Bagels:

Bruegger's Bagels are selling their big bagel bundle for only $10.40.

Firehouse Subs:

The sandwich shop, Firehouse Subs, will give out a free medium sub when you buy a full priced medium or large sub with chips and a drink between April 17 and April 19.

Sauce Pizza and Wine:

Sauce Pizza and Wine is offering customers $4.17 glasses of wine and beer (priced $7 and under) at all their Valley locations except Sky Harbor.

