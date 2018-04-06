Tucson police chief pulled over in traffic stop

A Tucson police officer pulls over a car for running a late yellow light and that driver happened to be his boss.

The encounter, which happened back on Mar. 26 was caught on camera.

The video shows the officer having an awkward exchange with Tucson police chief Chris Magnus near the intersection of Alvenon Way and Broadway Boulevard.

"It's probably not a good idea to go on yellow," Magnus said to the officer. "But I appreciate you're out here doing what you're doing."

When he was asked to show his registration and license, Magnus told the officer that he was in a city car as he had a day full of meetings.

Both men were friendly and the two even got some laughs during their conversation.

In the end, the chief apologized to the officer, both men shook hands and the officer let Magnus off with a warning.

