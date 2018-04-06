Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle rollover on I-10 west of Tonopah

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash west of Tonopah.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 74 just before 4:30 a.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

According to DPS trooper Kameron Lee, a vehicle rolled off the right shoulder.

At least one person has died from the rollover and there are reported injuries to additional occupants, Lee said. However, it is unclear how severe those injuries are currently.

Traffic on eastbound I-10 was stopped for a brief period for two medical helicopters to land to transport the additional patients. The roadway has since reopened.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this deadly collision.

The road has reopened. https://t.co/f9j9J45yhn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 6, 2018

I-10 eastbound at milepost 75: Traffic is stopped to land a medical helicopter at a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/cbOEZbxDNv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 6, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.