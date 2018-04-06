Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student scheduled in court

The boy's parents asked that we hide their identity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Brittany Zamora, 27, is expected in court for her arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m.

She is facing two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

"We made arrangements for the teacher to come to school today for a meeting with the principal, and the arrest took place before that meeting could take place," Interim Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug said.

She was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy near 182nd Avenue and Broadway in Goodyear where she began a sexual relationship with one of her male students.

Police said a parent discovered text messages between Zamora and the student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.

The 13-year-old's parents used an app to monitor his phone, according to Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department.

"As a result of an app, which alerted the parents to some keywords, they then checked the cell phone and discovered these text messages," Kutis said.

The victim said the relationship started in a classroom chat group when Zamora started flirting with him and began sending him naked pictures of herself.

After Zamora and her husband discovered the parents' knowledge of the alleged sexual relationship, they began to harass the victim's father, according to court documents.

The victim's father told police he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband pleading him not to contact the police. The victim's father declined and ended the call.

A week later, the boy's father and stepmother spoke out about the arrest of Zamora.

"You teach your kids there's no such thing as monsters at all," said the father of the victim. "But in the real world, there are monsters. Brittany Zamora is a monster."

The couple also slammed the administration at Las Brisas Academy for ignoring alleged warning signs and now trying to cover it up.

"A big thing for us is that we want people to understand, just because it's a boy makes no difference," the boy's father said. "It's the same. It's a 13-year-old child who got taken advantage by a monster."

The couple may be preparing to file a civil lawsuit against Las Brisas after they said the administration was aware of allegations and rumors of a relationship between the teen and the teacher, but kept the parents in the dark.

In the meantime, their eyes will be fixated on Zamora's court appearances.

"I want her to spend the rest of her life in prison," said the boy's father. "I want the school to be held accountable for what they've done and change rules and make it to where this can never happen to parents, another parent's child."

