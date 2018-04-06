PD: Man critically injured after being struck by car in Phoenix

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was struck by a car in Phoenix late Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man was hit by a white four-door sedan in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues around 11 p.m.

The man was transported in extremely critical condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The male driver stayed on the scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The intersection of 19th and Glendale avenues was closed while police investigated.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

