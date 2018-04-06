Ray, D-backs spoil Cardinals' home opener with 2-hitter

Ray, D-backs spoil Cardinals' home opener with 2-hitterPosted: Updated:
Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
DES employee, Phoenix cop accused in theft of cash and guns
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
Conservative or Liberal? Facebook has already decided for you
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
PD: Ex-bus aide had sexual conduct with teen, showed porn to 12-year-old
Police said the 23-year-old babysat for the victims' family several times.More >
3 On Your Side
Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years
And, even though the man says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.More >
Are there enough police officers and firefighters in Phoenix?
Are there enough police officers and firefighters to respond to your calls for help in the city of Phoenix? Those who represent both agencies say "no."More >
Woman suing Mormon church speaks of alleged rape
A woman suing the Mormon church alleging she was raped by a former Mormon leader in the 1980s says she's seeking justice and wants the church to change how it handles sexual abuse reporting.More >
Elmore County teen sentenced in accomplice liability case
VIDEO: Insect glue traps could be creating a hazard... for snakes
After a Valley homeowner found a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap, experts are asking everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding.More >
GCU surprises 25 high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships
Grand Canyon University surprised 25 high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships. (Tuesday, November 7, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Sidney Landers' initial court appearance
"The court believes that you may well face a murder charge in this case," the commissioner said when setting a $150,000 secured appearance bond for Sidney Landers, who was arrested Monday for child abuse. Full story @ https://goo.gl/C67ZMd.More >
In honor of Alan
In honor of AlanOne Valley man took giving to new heights, helping a grandma give her grandchildren a Christmas to remember.More >
VIDEO: Police surround Phoenix home for domestic violence situation
Police officers surrounded a Phoenix home on Wednesday morning for a domestic violence situation.More >
