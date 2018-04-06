Sentencing set for Phoenix man in wife's decapitation

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Phoenix man who pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the decapitations of his wife and their two dogs. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Phoenix man who pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the decapitations of his wife and their two dogs.

The plea deal for Kenneth Dale Wakefield recommends a 29-year prison sentence in the July 2015 death of Trina Heisch.

Wakefield, who met Heisch while they were each serving 10-year sentences in a state mental hospital for stabbing relatives, had pursued an insanity defense in his wife's death.He told investigators he stabbed Heisch during a fight that erupted after he decapitated one of the couple's two dogs.

He later killed the second dog.

He was high on synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine on the day of the attack.

Investigators say Wakefield also mutilated himself during the attack, including pulling out one of his eyes.

