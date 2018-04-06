Could legalized sports betting solve Arizona teacher pay?Posted: Updated:
DES employee, Phoenix cop accused in theft of cash and guns
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Man forced girl to watch brutal murder of boyfriend before killing her, prosecutors say
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
Phoenix woman convicted in drug case; warrant for her arrest
Authorities say a Phoenix woman who absconded during her trial has been convicted in a drug case.More >
Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport
A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Inmate shortchanged beans at lunch can sue, appeals court says
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
Girl’s back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Could legalized sports betting solve Arizona teacher pay?
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling soon that could overturn the federal ban on sports gambling, and some state lawmakers say it could be just the ticket for Arizona’s teacher pay problem.More >
Teachers demand Gov. Ducey roll back corporate tax cuts
The Phoenix Union High School District approved a resolution Thursday night to support teachers in their fight for livable wages.More >
Who thinks they're smarter, men or women? ASU researcher studying perceived intelligence
Who is smarter? Guys or gals? The smartest way to answer that question, is by not answering. But who thinks they're smarter? That is what an Arizona State University researcher is studying.More >
Bill to crack down on fake service animals passes state Senate
While some people say Senate Bill 1040 will keep pets out of places where they're not supposed to be, others think the proposal perpetuates negative stigmas.More >
VIDEO: FBI releases video of suspect before 2011 mass shooting in Tucson
There is new video that was made public that shows the shooter in the Tucson mass shooting in 2011 in the Safeway before the attack.More >
VIDEO: Insect glue traps could be creating a hazard... for snakes
After a Valley homeowner found a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap, experts are asking everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding.More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, killed by officers in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Ixj5nJMore >
Man charged in brutal murder of teen couple appears in court
(Source: KSTU via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: 2011 Tucson shooting Safeway surveillance video
Surveillance video of the 2011 shooting at a Safeway store in Tucson.More >
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.More >