Who thinks they're smarter, men or women? ASU researcher studying perceived intelligence

Who is smarter, guys or gals? The smartest way to answer that question is by not answering.

But who thinks they're smarter? That is what an Arizona State University researcher is studying.

"I feel confident with what I'm doing. I like what I'm studying, so I feel like I know what I'm doing,' said Josh Kwak, an ASU Sophomore

"Since coming to college, I have been doubting myself a little bit more, I've kind of lost some confidence," said Mady Privatsky, ASU Freshman.

Just weeks away from earning her doctoral degree, Katelyn Cooper with the Arizona State University School of Life Sciences remembers feeling less than confident too.

"Many times in undergrad I thought other people were smarter than me," said Cooper.

She recently surveyed more than 200 biology students, all with a similar 3.3 grade point averages, about how they perceive their own intelligence.

"The average male is likely to think that he's smarter than 66 percent of the class. Whereas the average female is only likely to think that she's smarter than 54 percent of the class,' said Cooper.

"Usually, yeah I feel like I can usually learn anything,' said ASU Junior Evan Greavu.

"I feel like I understand the topics, but it's more so the fact that I don't feel confident enough to vocalize my answers to the class," said ASU Freshman Avalon Milburn.

A shocking trend Cooper worries might be scaring women away from STEM fields. She hopes her study might one day help lead to a solution.

"Reminding them sometimes we're underestimating our own intelligence is a really important reminder that in those moments of doubt thinking about 'I might be smarter than I think I am' is really important," said Cooper.

"Exposing our children to science is really important, and taking our daughters to science museums and taking the time to explain science and encouraging them that they can be scientists."

