Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona

A woman kidnapped and assaulted for more than a week in Arizona by a man she met on a dating app spoke out about her ordeal.

Kiara Holm said it happened last summer, said she wants other victims to know they are not helpless.

"I still think about what happened down in Arizona," Holm said. "I have flashbacks to the moment where I was beaten to where I was raped."

Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.

Police said the man told Holm he was 20 years old, lived 30 minutes away and would bring her home before her parents noticed she was gone.

Instead, documents said Raymond Burk, 37, took her to Arizona, tied her up, sexually and physically assaulted her and told her she was his "little pet" he was going to "keep forever."

"I learned to just submit, and just do whatever to get through the day, because if I fought, it would get worse," Holm said.

Holm was listed as a runaway and said she was held by Burk for more than a week before she found a phone and messaged a friend for help.

"The moment that I reached out to my friend, that's the moment that I realized I wanted to live," she said.

Holm, now 18, chose to speak with her mom and sister by her side because she wants others to find hope. She has a message for other children who have been abused.

"Don't give up, and if you feel you're at the end of your rope in your life, just tie a knot and hold on," she said. "Don't think that just because somebody's bigger than you, somebody is controlling you, don't think you don't have a voice, because you do, and your voice is 10 times stronger than theirs."

Burk will be charged in Utah with aggravated kidnapping and human trafficking.

"Very grateful that he is being charged and that he is locked up,” Holm said. “He could go through 10 deaths and it's not going to add up to what he put me through. I forgive him because I've learned that you can't move on in life if you don't forgive people, no matter what they put you through."

