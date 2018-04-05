Woman suing Mormon church speaks of alleged rape

A woman suing the Mormon church alleging she was raped by a former Mormon leader in the 1980s says she's seeking justice and wants the church to change how it handles sexual abuse reporting.

McKenna Denson said Thursday at a news conference in Salt Lake City that she was singled out, groomed and raped in 1984 by Joseph L. Bishop at the religion's Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

The 55-year-old Denson says she decided to sue after her numerous reports of the abuse to local church officials never led to any discipline.

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault but Denson has decided to go public with her story.

Bishop has denied raping her but acknowledged to police that he asked her to expose herself.

