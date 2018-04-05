Mesa PD: Suspect ID'd, now dead after officer-involved shooting

Baldwin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting at a convenience store in Mesa has now died and has been identified, according to police.

His name is Kelvin Baldwin, 30, and he died at the hospital, Det. Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said.

Rasheta said Baldwin violated his order of protection by making threats against his estranged wife and obtained a gun, which he wasn't allowed to do.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store]

On Wednesday, somebody drove Baldwin to the Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads, Rasheta said. When he exited the store, officers tried to arrest him before he got back into the car, Rasheta said.

[SLIDESHOW: Officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store]

Baldwin briefly ran through the parking lot before he grabbing his gun from his waistband, according to Rasheta. An officer tried to use a stun gun on Baldwin but it didn't bring him down. Baldwin fired at least two shots before a second officer shot Baldwin, Rasheta said.

Baldwin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

No officers were hurt.

