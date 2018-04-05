ASU gymnastics team braces for regionals at Penn. St.

The No. 17 Arizona State Women's Gymnastics team will continue its postseason journey when it travels to State College, Pa., for the University Park Regional. The meet is slated for 1 p.m. PT start on Saturday, April 7.

Competing as the No. 3 seed, the Maroon and Gold will make its first regional appearance as a team since 2014. The Gym Devils will be joined by No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Washington, West Virginia, Penn State, and New Hampshire.

ASU is led by 2018 Pac-12 coach of the year Jay Santos, Pac-12 freshman of the year Cairo Leonard-Baker and former French Olympian and national champion Anne Kuhm.

Arizona State is seeking its first regional title since 2006 and 20th NCAA Championship appearance.