PD: Ex-bus aide had sexual conduct with teen, showed porn to 12-year-old

A now-former bus aide with the Scottsdale Unified School District is facing charges after police said she committed sex acts with a 15-year-old and showed pornography to him and his 12-year-old brother.

According to court documents, Kaitlyn Nicole Bildilli showed porn to the two brothers while they were at the bus stop in Scottsdale in early January.

Police said the 23-year-old babysat for the victims' family several times.

The victims would stay at Bildilli's home and she would engage in different sex acts with the 15-year-old in early January. During at least one instance, the 12-year-old was sleeping on the floor next to his bed, court documents said.

Police said Bildilli told the 12-year-old she would "kick him in the balls" if she told because she could get in trouble. He later told his mother.

Bildilli was put on leave from her job on Jan. 22 and was fired on Feb. 8, SUSD said.

Police arrested her on April 4.

Police said during an interview with detectives, Bildilli said she knew it was wrong but did it anyway.

She was booked into jail on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and four counts of showing obscene material to minors.

