Coyotes Perlini helps AZ Family preview the Masters

The Masters golf tournament is one of the biggest stories in sports. It's hot topic even on the ice.

Along with leading the Arizona Coyotes to an impressive turnaround in 2018, left wing Brendan Perlini took to time to break down the Masters.

"I'd like to see Rory do it this year," said Perlini after practice on Monday. "(McIlroy) would probably complete the career Grand Slam. It would be nice to see him do it."

Perlini has his eye on Tiger and Phil along with a number of European golfers. He was raised outside London and drafted by the Coyotes in 2014.

"I always watch the European tour," said Perlini. "We've got guys like Thomas Pieters coming up. He bombs it a mile. It would be good to see the Euros do it."

Perlini is in a competition with rookie Clayton Keller to have the lowest handicap on the team.

"He's got a good short game," said Perlini. "He looks like Rickie Fowler. He always wears the flat brim too."

The Coyotes close out the season on Saturday night. You can watch the final round of the Masters on Sunday on CBS 5.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.