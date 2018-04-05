Clean your closets to help raise money for Pinnacle HS Project Grad Night

Everyone is encouraged to donate unwanted items to Pinnacle High School on Friday, April 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The last photo Aundi took with her parents before the crash. Top: Aundi Parillo; Left: Peter Fokus, Middle: Maureen Fokus, Right: Maria Focus. (Source: Aundi Parillo)

One Paradise Valley mom has made it her mission to raise money for a cause that will help high school students stay safe on graduation night.

Aundi Parillo was 22 years old when her parents, Peter Fokos, 44, and mother Maria Fokos, 43 were killed in a car crash near Seventh Avenue and Encanto.

They were on their way home from the Arizona State Fair. Parillo’s 13-year-old little sister Maureen Fokus, was in the backseat with her two friends. They all walked away with minor injuries.

Parillo wasn’t with them. She was at her own apartment that day.

The drunk driver was arrested. He was 19 years old.

It’s been more than 30 years since the deadly crash.

Parillo raised her little sister. Both had to celebrate life’s milestones without their parents.

“It was extremely difficult. There were times when I was pregnant with my first baby, in 1992, I would fall asleep on the nursery floor, crying because my parents weren’t there,” Parillo said.

Parillo’s youngest child will be graduating from Pinnacle High School this year.

She has dedicated 12 years to helping the school with fundraising efforts to make Project Grad Night free for all Pinnacle High seniors.

Project Grad Night is a nationwide concept.

Schools and parents raise money to provide an all-night, alcohol-free and drug-free party at a local venue to keep high school students safe after graduation.

“It’s important to me because I want those kids safe. I want them to be in a place where their parents know they’re coming home in the morning,” said Parillo.

One of the fundraisers to make the event free for seniors is called “Clean the Clutter.”

Everyone is encouraged to donate unwanted items like towels, clothing, picture frames, house décor, kitchen appliances and rugs to Pinnacle High School on Friday, April 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goodwill will collect the items and pay $0.12 per pound for them, so the heavier the items, the more money the high school makes.

The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds of donations.

Last fall, they raised $4,500 for Project Grad.

For more information, visit their website.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.