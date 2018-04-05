Suspect on skateboard wanted in sexual assault in Mesa

Mesa police hope a suspect sketch will help them track down a skateboarding sexual assault suspect.

The assault happened February 22 near Baseline and the 101.

The adult victim was out walking and was approached by the suspect, who groped her over the clothing.

The suspect asked the victim if she wanted to be “friends with benefits” and the victim hit him on the arm.

Police say the suspect then took off, riding a longboard-type skateboard.

During an initial canvass of the area, residents said they frequently see someone matching this description in the neighborhood riding a skateboard

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his mid-20s. He's said to be about 5'7" tall with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

He was wearing clear or silver glasses, dark cargo shorts and a dark hoodie.

Do you know this man? MPD is seeking assistance to help identify a suspect who groped an adult female victim on March 22nd, 2018 in the area of 2345 S Saratoga in Mesa. If you have any information please call 480-644-2211. See bulletin for more details. pic.twitter.com/MFMG0irDdK — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 5, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.