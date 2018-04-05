Tuition rates, fees approved for 2018-19 at ASU, UofA, NAU

Most in-state undergraduate students at Arizona's three public universities won't see tuition increases but the price is still going up. (Source: asu.edu/arizona.edu/nau.edu)

Most in-state undergraduate students attending Arizona's three public universities won't see tuition increases in the next school year.

At their meeting Thursday in Tucson, the state Board of Regents approved 2018-19 tuition rates and fees for Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

[RELATED: Arizona, Arizona State and NAU propose tuition increases]

ASU didn't increase tuition for resident undergraduate students and most in-state undergrads at the UofA and NAU are part of pledge programs that guarantee locked-in tuition rates for four years.

Incoming resident freshmen at NAU will see a 3.5 percent increase in tuition compared to the 2017-18 school year while incoming in-state freshmen at the UofA will pay 2 percent more than last year.

[RELATED: Possible tuition hikes for some in-state students?]

But all three universities increased or added fees for specific programs.

The combined tuition and mandatory fee rates range from an increase of .3 percent to 4.6 percent for resident undergraduate students and from 1.6 to 6.9 percent for resident graduate students.

At the UofA, in-state undergraduate students in 2018-19 will pay $12,447 a year in tuition and mandatory fees while incoming out-of-state undergrads will pay $36,346 a year.

ASU's in-state undergrads will pay $10,882 in 2018-19 tuition and mandatory fees with out-of-state undergrads paying $28,336.

At NAU, in-state undergrads will pay $11,564 in tuition and fees and out-of-state undergraduates paying $25,828.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.