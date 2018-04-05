Troops await orders for Trump border security deployment

File - In this Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, Staff Sgt. Kevin Black, 36, of the New York National Guard keeps an eye on a group of suspected illegal immigrants near the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

National Guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico awaited guidance Thursday on the what duties they'll be assigned to help fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling along the border, and a Pentagon official said it has not yet been determined whether the troops will be armed.

The deployment is in "very early planning stages," the National Guard in Texas said in a statement.

[RELATED: Trump orders National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border]

In Washington, Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon that it has not yet been determined how many, if any, of the troops participating in the border security operation will be armed.

With troops in all states, the National Guard has been called on by past presidents and governors to help secure U.S. borders, and the Texas contingent said it had "firsthand knowledge of the mission and operating area" that will allow it to move seamlessly into the new role.

[RELATED: National Guard benefit at border tough to quantify]

The Republican governors of the border states of Arizona and New Mexico also welcomed deployment of the guard along the southwest border as a matter of public safety, but it was unclear how Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown would respond to Trump's call.

[RELATED: Arizona officials react to planned National Guard deployment to the border]

Trump ordered the deployment because "we are at a crisis point" with illegal immigration, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Department of Homeland Security said.

"We'd like to stop it before the numbers get even bigger," she said.

Though no specifics were provided, Nielsen said guard members would provide support to border officials, "help look at the technology, the surveillance, in some cases we'll ask for some fleet mechanics" and free up agents trained in law enforcement for other duties.

[RELATED: Arizona governor embraces Trump plan for Guard on border]

She said she did not know yet how many guard members would be deployed.

Determining that must "wait until each mission's set, each location and then work with the governor on how many people."

Arrests along the U.S. border with Mexico jumped to 50,308 in March, a 37 percent increase from February, and more than triple the same period last year. Border arrests rose 10 of the last 11 months after falling in April 2017 to the lowest since the Department of Homeland Security was created in 2003.

But Republican Mayor Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas, told NPR's Morning Edition Thursday he was not convinced extra forces are needed for his border city, which he called "the safest" in the United States.

[RELATED: Caravan won't end in Mexico. Some migrants will risk trip to US border]

"We already have a fence that was established during the Bush administration that runs through the city," he said.

Instead of more troops, Margo said "what I would love to see is a better understanding of what truly goes on the border."

In Mexico, the country's politicians put aside differences to condemn Trump's deployment decision. Mexico's Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling for the suspension of cooperation on illegal immigration and drug trafficking in retaliation.

[RELATED: Trump: 'We're going to be guarding our border with the military' until wall complete]

U.S. presidents have deployed the military or the National Guard to help the Border Patrol in the past.

In 1997, camouflage-clad U.S. Marines ordered to patrol the border for drugs in West Texas shot and killed 18-year-old Esequiel Hernandez Jr. while he was herding his family's goats near the tiny village of Redford, Texas, along the border.

That shooting sparked anger in the region and ended the President Bill Clinton-era military presence along the international line.

After Sept. 11, President George W. Bush sent unarmed National Guard units to the border to support federal agents.

Bush sent troops back from June 2006 to July 2008, with guard members performing support duties aimed at freeing up federal agents from routine non-enforcement tasks so they could focus on border security.

[RELATED: Trump says he'll send the military to the border. Bush and Obama did, too]

They improved lighting at border crossings, extended existing fencing along the international boundary, built roads, monitored remote cameras, operated communications equipment and sat in mobile observation towers watching for people sneaking into the U.S.

Their presence was especially felt in Palomas, Mexico, a smuggling hub south of the village of Columbus, New Mexico, where the increased presence and equipment was credited with easing illegal northbound immigrant travel.

In 2010, President Barack Obama deployed National Guard troops to the border over fear of increasing drug-trafficking violence.

[RELATED: Trump on immigration: Fact check]

Those troops worked on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, analysis and training, and support efforts to block drug trafficking.

They temporarily supplemented Border Patrol agents until Homeland Security could recruit and train additional officers and agents to work on the border. While some were armed for their own self-defense, they were not authorized to make arrests.

During the last two border deployments, the guard's supporting role was criticized by some people who thought they should be more involved in enforcement.

Today, there are more than 20,000 Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico boundary, and a number of other federal agencies have a presence as well.

---

Associated Press staff writers Nomaan Merchant in Houston, Bob Christie and Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Zeke Miller and Robert Burns in Washington and Elliott Spagat contributed to this report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.