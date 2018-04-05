Service dogs in training take field trip to Disneyland

The happiest place on earth just got a little happier.

That's because Disneyland was the site of a field trip for a group on service dogs in training.

The dogs are members of Canine Companions for Independence, a California-based nonprofit organization that trains service animals and places them with people who could use their special help.

The pups are still learning the ropes.

So to improve their socialization skills, the group paid a visit to Disneyland last week to explore the grounds and make new friends.

The dogs strolled around the park, greeted guests and even posed in photos with their Mickey ears.

In a few months, the group plans to do it again — all for the benefit of dogs who will one day go on to play crucial roles in the lives of people who need them.

