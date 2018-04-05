Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years

Betancourt says after 3 On Your Side visited the business, the body shop told him his vehicle should be finished within the next few weeks. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley man took his classic El Camino in to be restored, but after more than two years, he still doesn’t have his car back from the shop.

“I've always had a passion for cars, for older, classic cars. Anything from low riders to cruisers to customs, to hot-rods,” Gabe Betancourt said.

And, when it comes to his favorite car, Betancourt says it's his 1983 Chevy El Camino that he has had from back in his teen years.

“I remember driving and filling up with like $3 worth of gas in the 90s,” he said.

Betancourt says he wanted to restore the El Camino so he started fixing it up a few years ago.

However, when it came to doing bodywork and painting, he started looking around for a body shop and that's when he came across a place called Lamont's Auto Body.

“I went right in the middle with Lamont's Auto Body in Glendale. He's got a great Facebook page, his reviews were decent so he wasn't the least expensive, he wasn't the most expensive, that's why I chose him," he said.

Betancourt says Lamont's drew up an invoice detailing how they could finish the restoration job, including painting the vehicle.

Betancourt says the total came to about $4,500 and went ahead with hiring the shop to do the work.

But, that was more than two years ago and the El Camino still isn't finished.

On the Facebook page for Lamont's Auto Body shop, the business profiles the El Camino, but just like the picture shows, the vehicle is not fully restored.

And, even though Betancourt says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.

“At this point, $4,900. The price did increase from $4,500 to $5,500 and explained that there was [sic] more man-hours and material going into the car and it was a little bit higher than he estimated,” Betancourt said.

Betancourt tells 3 On Your Side that he's satisfied with the work that has been done but says two years is long enough.

“I think I've been very patient, pretty reasonable. Hopefully, you guys can just put a little fire where it needs to be to complete the project,” he said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we went to Lamont's Auto Body for answers. We weren't allowed on the property, but an employee there came out and told us that Betancourt's El Camino is inside the garage still unfinished.

We wound up leaving, but the owner of the body shop wrote 3 On Your Side an email saying Betancourt's project was "labor intensive."

However, he went on to say that he intends on finishing the El Camino very soon.

In fact, Betancourt says after 3 On Your Side visited the business, the body shop told him his vehicle should be finished within the next few weeks.

Betancourt says, it's about time and he’ll be glad when he gets it back.

“I was like, I put all my faith in this shop and two years. I don't feel like I was scammed, or duped or a victim of anything. I just feel like I'm a victim of an unreasonable timeline,” he said.

We'll stay on top of this one, and make sure the car is done in the next few weeks. When it is, we will give an update.

