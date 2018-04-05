Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 yearsPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years
And, even though the man says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.More >
3 On Your Side
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- “whammo” -- you’re interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side has huge results for March
3 On Your Side recoups or saves more than $41K for viewers in March.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
DES employee, Phoenix cop accused in theft of cash and guns
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Man forced girl to watch brutal murder of boyfriend before killing her, prosecutors say
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
Phoenix woman convicted in drug case; warrant for her arrest
Authorities say a Phoenix woman who absconded during her trial has been convicted in a drug case.More >
Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport
A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Inmate shortchanged beans at lunch can sue, appeals court says
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
Girl’s back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Could legalized sports betting solve Arizona teacher pay?
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling soon that could overturn the federal ban on sports gambling, and some state lawmakers say it could be just the ticket for Arizona’s teacher pay problem.More >
Teachers demand Gov. Ducey roll back corporate tax cuts
The Phoenix Union High School District approved a resolution Thursday night to support teachers in their fight for livable wages.More >
Who thinks they're smarter, men or women? ASU researcher studying perceived intelligence
Who is smarter? Guys or gals? The smartest way to answer that question, is by not answering. But who thinks they're smarter? That is what an Arizona State University researcher is studying.More >
Bill to crack down on fake service animals passes state Senate
While some people say Senate Bill 1040 will keep pets out of places where they're not supposed to be, others think the proposal perpetuates negative stigmas.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: FBI releases video of suspect before 2011 mass shooting in Tucson
There is new video that was made public that shows the shooter in the Tucson mass shooting in 2011 in the Safeway before the attack.More >
VIDEO: Insect glue traps could be creating a hazard... for snakes
After a Valley homeowner found a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap, experts are asking everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding.More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, killed by officers in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said. Story: http://bit.ly/2Ixj5nJMore >
Man charged in brutal murder of teen couple appears in court
RAW VIDEO: 2011 Tucson shooting Safeway surveillance video
Surveillance video of the 2011 shooting at a Safeway store in Tucson.More >
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.More >