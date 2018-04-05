State Route 260 widening project hits another milestone next week

Next week will bring another milestone for the State Route 260 widening project between Camp Verde and Cottonwood in the Verde Valley, as the Arizona Department of Transportation switches traffic along two stretches to new eastbound lanes and opens three roundabouts.

The $62 million project, which covers nine miles of SR 260 west of I-17 remains on schedule. By the end of the year, this stretch will be a divided four-lane freeway with seven roundabouts at major intersections, increasing safety and capacity while handling traffic more efficiently, ADOT said.

On the evening of Monday, April 9, both directions of traffic will shift from the existing roadway to the new eastbound lanes between Wilshire and Horseshoe Bend roads. The roundabouts at those intersections will also open to traffic as well.

Between Horseshoe Bend and Cherry Creek roads, traffic will split, with westbound traffic using the existing roadway and eastbound traffic using the new eastbound lanes.

Access to side streets along this stretch of SR 260, however, will vary after the traffic switch.

On Tuesday, April 10, crews plan to open the new Cherry Creek Road roundabout to traffic and shut down the temporary traffic signal drivers have been using at Sharpshooter Way for the past few months. And on Wednesday, April 11, crews will shift both directions of traffic to the new eastbound lanes between Cherry Creek Road and Roundabout 5- built to accommodate future development along SR 260.

Real-time freeway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed.

