Tucson man convicted in $2.8 million drug & money laundering scheme

Authorities searched a property in the 4500 Block of South Liberty Avenue in Tucson Thursday. The search is connected to a $2.8 million dollar money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud of state benefits case. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Tucson man faces up to nine years in prison for his role in a $2.8 million drug and money laundering scheme.

A jury found Carlos David Nogales, Sr., guilty of 35 felony counts including Fraud, Forgery, Money Laundering, Controlling a Criminal Enterprise, and Possession of Marijuana for Sale.

The investigation began after a Department of Economic Security audit revealed Nogales fraudulently received $30,000 in state benefits by not disclosing income and assets on his applications.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says that between 2011 and 2015, Nogales used more than a dozen people to launder money across the country in exchange for marijuana shipped to the east Coast.

Brnovich also says Nogales had 20 lbs. of marijuana in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Nogales is currently in custody and faces more than 9 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 25, 2018.

