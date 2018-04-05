Predator Reptile Expo invites guests to take a walk on the wild side

The Predators Reptile Expo is set to hit Mesa later this month (Source: Predators Reptile Expo)

The Predators Reptile Expo is set to hit Mesa later this month (Source: Predators Reptile Expo)

The Predators Reptile Expo is set to hit Mesa later this month (Source: Predators Reptile Expo)

The Predators Reptile Expo is set to take place April 14-15 in Mesa, with the Phoenix Herpetological Society (PHS) exhibiting venomous and non-venomous snakes, crocodiles and more.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society, which operates a nationally renowned reptile sanctuary in north Scottsdale, will have one of the largest displays of venomous reptiles featured at any show anywhere in the country. In addition, PHS will also be featuring crocodilians and pythons that expo attendees can get up and close and personal with.

If crocs and snakes aren’t your cup of tea, the event will also feature thousands of other live animals for sale direct from some of the best captive breeders and importers in the nation. Terrariums and reptile accessories will be available at wholesale prices.

Admission to the expo is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with kids under age five admitted for free. Hours for Saturday, April 14 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 15.

The venue for the expo is located at 2722 S. Alma School Road.

To learn more about the event, visit predatorsreptileexpo.com.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.