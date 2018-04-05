Dry brushing away allergies, cellulite and toxins

Doctor Katie Stage from the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine says dry brushing is good for a lot of reasons. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's called the "juice cleanse of the beauty world," and now is the perfect time to give dry brushing a try.

Dry brushing is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: using a brush on your dry skin several times a week before you shower.

Doctor Katie Stage from the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine says dry brushing is good for a lot of reasons. Not only does it exfoliate your skin but it activates your lymphatic system which helps flush out toxins.

"Lymphatics are the fluids and waste products that are between our cells all over our body," said Stage. "We get a build up of those and we don't really feel that well, we're puffy."

Dry brushing gets all of that fluid moving and eventually flushed out of our system. She said it's important to always work toward the heart which is where lymphatics dump into the bloodstream and they're cleaned and rid of the body.

If you are one of the thousands of people suffering from allergies, this could be just the thing to make you feel better.

"This is the season, in particular, where a lot of people are suffering from allergies and tend to be a little puffy," said Stage. "We've got a lot of mucus, congestion, so this is a way to kind of facilitate the body to get rid of it."

Dry brushing has also helped alleviate digestion problems, increase energy, even decrease the appearance of cellulite.

It's easy to do, too. You brush your skin a few times on each body part, toward the heart in a clockwise direction.

Brushes can be found at most natural food stores and they're relatively inexpensive.

