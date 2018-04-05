How to create a digital will

Q: Any suggestions for creating a digital will?

A: Estate planning is one of the most important tasks everyone should be doing for their families, and including your digital assets is critically important in the information age.

We’ve been through the process of trying to help others reclaim online accounts or break passwords after someone dies. It’s just not something people who are grieving need to be dealing with.

[RELATED: Your digital afterlife]

You can save your heirs a lot of frustration and potential expense if you create a clear way for them to claim your digital assets along with the instructions for your real-world assets.

Make a list

Start by making a list of all the devices and accounts that you own. That will give you the outline for documenting usernames and access codes.

Don’t forget passwords or encryption keys for individual files, external storage devices, flash drives and access codes for your computers and mobile devices.

If you’ve jumped into the cryptocurrency craze or have registered domains or other virtual properties, make sure to include those access instructions, as well.

[MORE: Data Doctors]

Who gets what?

Once you’ve created the list along with access instructions, clearly indicate who should be in charge of which assets along with any specific instructions you’d like followed.

You can also assign an executor of your digital assets along with your instructions so that a tech-savvy individual can properly follow your wishes.

Email accounts are critical

If you do nothing else, making sure someone can access your email account is the most critical. It’s the gateway to recovering all your other accounts because most password-reset requests get sent to your primary email account.

If you have multiple email accounts, noting which email account is tied to which online account will also be very helpful.

Google’s Inactive Account Manager

Google provides an easy way to ensure your heirs won’t have to jump through hoops to gain access to your Google accounts.

The Inactive Account Manager allows you to designate what happens to your data and accounts if they become inactive for a specified period of time.

When your account is idle for three, six, 12 or 18 months (your choice), your data will either be deleted or a notification will be sent to as many 10 people (designated by you). That notification will give them access to your data.

As a precaution, the system will send a warning of the intended actions, both by text message and email, in the event you forgot that you set this up.

[RELATED: Why you should stop using passwords!]

Facebook’s Legacy Contact

Facebook may be one of the most important online accounts to the surviving family and friends because it’s a place to collectively grieve and remember the dearly departed.

[RELATED: Facebook: To delete or not to delete?]

Facebook has a process to memorialize an account when someone dies, but when this happens, no one can ever log in to the account again.

If you want to give your heirs more control over what happens to your Facebook account if it becomes memorialized, you can designate a "legacy contact."

Alternatively, when you provide access information to your heirs, none of these limitations will be enforced, so you’ll have to decide if you want to limit what can be done and proceed accordingly.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.