As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, April 5

Turbo Training for Pat's Run

For more information: https://www.runnersdenaz.com/

Runner's Den's

6505 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Fashions for Country Thunder

Country Thunder Fashion Tips

Stick to light clothing options as the temps can be up to the 100's

o Jean Shorts, long flowy dresses, tank tops, crop tops, lacey tops, light flannel tops

Bring a few layers to use later at night when the sun goes down and desert air cools

Cowboy boots or gladiator sandals will bring the look together. Heels or flip-flops sound fun until your feet hurt or get incredibly dirty. Boots and sturdy sandals provide the support you need to stand, dance and walk around all day.

Current styles- Americana, Fringe, and denim are all the rage right now

Don't forget your accessories! Bring a hat and a pair of sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun. Stick to a light purse or a stylish fanny pack, a heavy cross body bag or backpack will way you down in the heat and you will bump in to the crowd. Also, a cute bandana will help you from breathing in the dust or smoke around the festival site.

Country Thunder Good Tips:

Don't forget to bring lots of sunscreen! Bad sunburns are never in style.

Goodwill is also a great place to find cheap lawn furniture, coolers, or blankets to use throughout festival weekend.

For more information and store locations: https://www.goodwillaz.org/



The Garden Guy: Suummerwinds Heat Resistant Plants

Summertime is just around the corner and It's that time of year again when you will need to plant heat loving annuals in the garden! Make sure to prepare your garden and pots with at least 2"-4" of fresh compost, while also increasing the frequency of watering once our temperatures are consistently above 85 degrees. Some noteworthy annuals that can take full summer sun are: Vincas, Angelonia and Portulacas. Vincas are one of the hardiest summer annuals to plant in the garden this time of year. Vincas come in many colors ranging from white, light pinks, to deep magentas. You may want to also add some ipomoea, also known as potato vine to create a trailing or cascading look to your flower pots or raised gardens. Some other types of annuals that you may want to try are: Pentas, Celosia, Zinnias, and Gomphrenas.

If you prefer not to plant annuals every year you can still get some great color by planting perennials. You may want to plant some varieties of Lantana, Trailing Emu, or Katie Ruellia which can all take the full sun.

Please make sure to continue to add a thick layer of compost or mulch to your garden and also fertilized with liquid seaweed, or extreme juice every two weeks.

Planting summer time color and annuals will attract your beneficial pollinators to your garden creating a symbiotic relationship!

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria: April 5th is National Deep-Dish Pizza Day

Lou Malnati's Deep Dish 101 --

1. Every Malnati Chicago Classic starts with our secret recipe dough, patted out by hand and raised up high on the sides of a seasoned deep-dish pizza pan.

2. Next, slices of mozzarella cheese are placed directly on the dough.

3. And now, the good stuff, we layer our exclusive blend of lean sausage on the pizza, completely covering the cheese.

4. The pizza is then topped with vine-ripened tomato sauce, a little chunky and a little saucy, the perfect topping for this authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

5. The final touch is an extra sprinkling of cheese and spices, and this pizza is ready for the oven.

6. A pizza this good takes some time to bake, about 30 minutes, but be patient, it's worth the wait!

7. Grab your knife and fork and dig in!

For more information: www.LouMalnatis.com

Locations:

Lou Malnati's Arcadia

Carryout & Delivery Only

3431 North 56th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (602) 551-8990

Mon-Thu 4-10pm

Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Sun 11am-10pm

Lou Malnati's Phoenix

Full Service Restaurant & Bar

100 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: (602) 892-9998

Mon-Thu 11am-11pm

Fri-Sat 11am-Midnight

Sun 11am-11pm

Tara at the Movies: "A Quiet Place"

For more information on the Movie, "A Quiet Place: visit: https://www.paramount.com/movies/quiet-place

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Celebrity Medium Allison Dubois: Mercury Retrograde

Okay, not everyone is a believer in this, but for a lot folks, they do believe the universe can play a role in how we think, feel, and react. If you've been noticing lately that you might be more upset than usual, or maybe your technology is failing you, is there an outside source causing it? Some people would blame it on planet Mercury being in retrograde. What does that even mean? Celebrity Medium Allison Dubois explain this entire phenomenon to us and teach us how to get through it.

WHAT IS "Mercury Retrograde"?

We are all influenced when Mercury is in retrograde.

Due to the way our own orbit interacts with those of the other planets, they might sometimes appear to be traveling backward through the night sky with respect to the zodiac. This is, in fact, an illusion, which we call apparent retrograde motion.

Several times a year, it appears as if Mercury is going backwards. These times in particular were traditionally associated with confusions, delay, and frustration.

Perhaps Mercury's retrograde periods can cause our plans to go awry. However, this is an excellent time to reflect on the past. It's said that intuition is high during these periods, and coincidences can be extraordinary.

Mercury Retrograde Dates 2018

In 2018, Mercury will be only be in retrograde during the date ranges of:

March 23 to April 15

July 26 to August 19

November 17 to December 6

What to do when Mercury is Retrograde

The planet Mercury rules communication, travel, contracts, automobiles, and such. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.

About a week or two before Mercury retrogrades, finish any tasks or projects at hand. You can't stop your life, but plan ahead, have back-up plans, and be prepared for angrier people and miscommunication.

Some people blame Mercury retrograde for "bad" things that happen in their lives. Instead, take this time to sit back and review where you put your energy in your life. For example, if family and faith are important to you, are you putting your energies there or just overextended in other areas? Take a moment to reflect.

Mercury and You

The type of influence you feel depends on which of the 12 zodiac signs Earth is in when Mercury goes retrograde.

For more information: https://www.allisondubois.com/

Jeff Ross at Tempe Improv

Show Times and ticket prices:

Friday, April 5th 8:00 PM

-18 & over

Ticket Price: $27.00/$33.14

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

