DES employee, Phoenix cop accused in theft of cash and guns

Autumn Maya (left) and Michael Maya, arrested for theft of money and firearms from the Arizona Department of Economic Security. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix PD detective, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.

Arizona DPS said they were provided with information by DES of the potential criminal activity by an employee.

According to DPS, Autumn Maya is alleged to have stolen over $3,000 in cash, firearms and body cameras from DES. DPS said Autumn pawned the stolen items at various pawn shops around the Valley.

DPS said Autumn has been with DES since August 2016. Her spouse, Michael Maya was also charged as a co-conspirator and booked for trafficking stolen property, money laundering and conspiracy.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix Police Department confirmed that Michael has been a detective with Phoenix police for about 24 years, and due to his recent arrest, Phoenix PD have begun the process to terminate him.

