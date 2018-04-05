Border Patrol arrests convicted sex offender in Arizona

Border Patrol agents in Tucson say they have arrested a previously convicted child sex offender as he allegedly tried to illegally re-enter the United States. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

The agency reported Wednesday that its agents arrested the man Tuesday evening near the isolated border crossing of Sasabe, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Nogales.

[MUG SHOT: 31-year-old Mexican national Moises Bautista-Ortiz]

A records check showed that 31-year-old Mexican national Moises Bautista-Ortiz had been convicted of child molestation in Maricopa County Superior Court in January 2013 and was sentenced to life probation.

The Border Patrol conducts routine record checks on all suspects arrested to make sure it identifies all people with criminal histories.

