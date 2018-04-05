Phoenix residents concerned by weekend murder hold town hall meeting

More than 200 people showed up to Phoenix City Hall Wednesday night for a town hall-style meeting that was organized not by city leaders, but by people who live in the Roosevelt District.

Since a bizarre crime spree that ended with the murder of Joshua Fitzpatrick in his own home on Willetta Street on March 31, neighbors have expressed their concern over a rise in homeless-related crimes over the past year.

What has some folks even more frustrated is the fact that Curtis Bagley, who was arrested on suspicion of Fitzpatrick's murder, had been arrested 36 times in the past decade.

Karl Obergh is one of the organizers who petitioned the Mayor Greg Stanton's office to help put together the meeting. The mayor, police chief and Congressman Ruben Gallego were there as part of a panel of local leaders who took questions from concerned neighbors.

"What we're doing here today isn't a finger-pointing scenario; it's a fact-finding scenario, Obergh said.

Chief Jeri Williams made it clear that she was listening.

"I am honored to be standing here before you, not because of the circumstances, but because of your advocacy. So this tragedy spawned this," she said.

One woman wanted to know why Bagley, who was released from DOC custody just two weeks before the March 31 crimes, wasn't sent to the state mental hospital at that point. Nobody from the state was there to answer, but the question definitely made a point.

People who attended the meeting had a positive response to everyone coming together.

"I think it's great that they're finally listening to us and they're finally gonna do something because we've gotta work together. It's a community," Brenda McNiel said.

