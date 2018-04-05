National Guard benefit at border tough to quantify

In 2006, President George W. Bush sent 6,000 National Guard soldiers to the border to bolster the efforts of the US Border Patrol. The number of illegal border crossers dropped. In 2010, President Barack Obama sent 1,200 National Guard soldiers to the border to bolster the efforts of the U.S. Border Patrol. The number of illegal border crossers dropped again.

At first glance, it may appear that the two actions are related. It may appear that sending the National Guard to the border results in fewer people attempting to cross the border. But that logic ignores what happened in the years that there were no troops posted at the border. In those years, the number of illegal border crossers also dropped.

CBS 5 Investigates reviewed 17 years worth of apprehension data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. You can look at the data for yourself here. It starts in 2000, when the US Border Patrol apprehended 1.6 million immigrants trying to get into the country illegally. It ends with 2017, when the total number of immigrants apprehended dropped to 310,531. The number had been dropping steadily, year after year.

President Donald Trump is preparing to send National Guard soldiers back to the border, as soon as possible, although the administration has offered few details about the number of troops or their mission. The previous operations cost a total of $1.3 billion, and although CBP credited the soldiers for aiding in the apprehension of thousands of undocumented immigrants and thousands of pounds of illegal drugs, the agency's own statistics show the trend continued downward with or without the aid of the soldiers.

Here are the numbers for the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector:

Year Apprehensions

2006 392,074 (National Guard at border)

2007 378,234 (National Guard at border)

2008 317,696 (National Guard at border)

2009 241,673 (No National Guard)

2010 212,202 (National Guard at border)

2011 123,285 (National Guard at border)

2012 120,000 (No National Guard)

2014 87,915 (No National Guard)

2015 63,397 (No National Guard)

2017 38,657 (No National Guard)

The role of the National Guard at the border is limited. Soldiers are prohibited from making arrests or apprehensions, so they are relegated to a support role for the Border Patrol. The Border Patrol's own ranks have swelled since 2000, more than doubling in size. You can find the current numbers here.

