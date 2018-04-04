AZ teachers considering strike if school walk-ins don't prompt change in pay

Protest organizers said a strike is still on the table. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly 1,000 people were part of the “walk-ins” at Valley schools Wednesday morning.

“We need change right now,” said Noah Karvelis, an organizer of the “Red for Ed” movement.

But even with peaceful demonstrations, that change has not happened.

“An assistant manager at QT can make more money than a teacher with a masters degree and 15 years experience,” said Kelly Romm, a local elementary school teacher in Paradise Valley.

Teachers are calling for a 20 percent increase in pay because Arizona is currently ranked one of the lowest in the country for teacher income. Karvelis is calling on parents to get involved, too.

“The crucial person here is Gov. (Doug) Ducey and he hasn’t moved at all, so if you send one email or one call or you go to one office, I say go to Gov. Ducey,” said Karvelis.

But parents said they've tried to contact our state government, and were left on an empty phone line.

“I’ve talked to some of the congressmen, not that I’ve talked to them but I’ve left messages and for our senators,” said Kristen Agnello, a Paradise Valley parent.

“Have you gotten calls back?” Briana Whitney asked.

“No, no. Not one? No,” said Agnello.

And teachers have actually showed up at state Senate Education Committee meetings, and have gotten a less than desired response.

“They’re canned responses. Like ‘thank you for your interest, we’ll look into it’ and of course, nothing happens,” said Christine Brandell-Melendez, a local high school teacher.

So will they take more action and go on strike? It's not ideal, but may be necessary.

“I don’t know any teacher who wants to strike,” said Romm.

"Nobody wants to, but do you think they would if nothing changes here with just the demonstration?" Whitney asked.

“You’ve got a very well-educated group of powerful people. Don’t put it past them to do what they need to do to get change,” said Romm.

