PD: Suspect 'down' after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

A suspect is "down" after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 47th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No officers were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

