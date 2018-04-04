Ducey's school safety plan faces skeptical GOP lawmakers

Gov. Ducey's school safety plan could be hitting a roadblock.

Members of his own party are voicing concern that a draft-proposal goes to far and could end up taking guns away from law-abiding citizens.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey plans to spend $11 million for more police on K-12 campuses]

The comments come a day after House Democrats slammed the governor's legislative proposal because it didn't go far enough.

Democrats have insisted they will not support any legislation that without expanded background checks on gun purchases.

The draft-proposal being shopped around the Capitol does not include them.

[RELATED: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package]

The upshot, Ducey may struggle to get the votes he needs.

"Innocent people are going to be hurt by this because somebody could be going through a hard time and just have a few bad months and boom they get their guns taken away," said Rep. Anthony Kern, a Republican.

Kern was referring to one of the cornerstones of the governor's plan, the severe threat order of protection or STOP order.

[RELATED: Students to AZ Gov. Ducey: School safety plan does not do enough]

This is supposed to make it easier to take guns away from people believed to pose a threat to the public or themselves.

Kern is concerned the orders could be used to trample in someone's Second Amendment gun rights.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Under the proposal, family, partners, teachers, school administrators or police could file for a STOP order if they believed someone posed a significant threat.

If a judge agreed, that person could be detained for observation and forced to turn over their firearms until the order is quashed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.