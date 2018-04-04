Nearly 100 lbs of marijuana found concealed in station wagon in Pima County

72 bundles of marijuana were found in the floor of the car, underneath the factory-installed carpet. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

A traffic stop led to the discovery of nearly 100 pounds of marijuana found concealed inside a station wagon in Pinal County on Tuesday, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over the driver of a blue Chevrolet HHR for a moving violation on the Interstate 10 near mile marker 215, which is a few miles south of Picacho.

PCSO said there were inconsistencies with the story of the driver, who was later identified as 59-year-old Juan Espinoza. The station wagon was searched and 72 bundles of marijuana were found in the floor of the car, underneath the factory-installed carpet, deputies said.

Espinoza is facing several drug charges, PCSO said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.