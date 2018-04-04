Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.

It happened on Friday, March 30.

Police say 41-year-old Stephanie Alvarado is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police say after Alvarado ate at Blanco Taco inside Terminal 4, she left without paying her bill.

A bartender reportedly chased after her.

Officers were called the scene. Police say Alvarado started yelling profanities at them.

According to the police report, Alvarado became aggressive with the officer and, while resisting, she threw a punch at the officer.

She was arrested and, while in custody, police say she kicked the officer in the arm.

Alvarado is due in court April 6.

To read PDF of the police report, click HERE.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.