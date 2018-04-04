Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport

Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor AirportPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.
The troubling past of a family whose car plunged off a cliff
The troubling past of a family whose car plunged off a cliff
A family's SUV found upside down at the bottom of a cliff near a remote stretch of highway on the Northern California coast. Five bodies recovered, including three teens. Questions surrounding whether the vehicle...
We may never know why Jennifer and Sarah Hart's SUV plummeted 100 feet over a cliff, killing the couple and three teens. Or whether their three other children are dead or alive.
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding
SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.
Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him
A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.
Train carrying 10 million pounds of poop stranded in Alabama town
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Scottsdale principal collects bonus pay she didn't qualify for, parents say
Parents say a principal at an elementary school in Scottsdale collected a $3,000 bonus she didn't qualify for. Story: http://bit.ly/2GVVOPl
VIDEO: Two men hospitalized after SUV hits them, Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after a car struck them and then rammed into a building in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwVT8B
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.
VIDEO: Heat here to stay in Phoenix?
The heat appears to be here to stay in Phoenix with 90 degree temperatures throughout the week. Ian Schwartz has the forecast.
