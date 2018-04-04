Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your housePosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- “whammo” -- you’re interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.More >
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- “whammo” -- you’re interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side has huge results for March
3 On Your Side has huge results for March
3 On Your Side recoups or saves more than $41K for viewers in March.More >
3 On Your Side recoups or saves more than $41K for viewers in March.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area sees a significant real estate rebound
Phoenix area sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
The troubling past of a family whose car plunged off a cliff
The troubling past of a family whose car plunged off a cliffA family's SUV found upside down at the bottom of a cliff near a remote stretch of highway on the Northern California coast. Five bodies recovered, including three teens. Questions surrounding whether the vehicle...More >We may never know why Jennifer and Sarah Hart's SUV plummeted 100 feet over a cliff, killing the couple and three teens. Or whether their three other children are dead or alive.More >
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.More >
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him
Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him
A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.More >
A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.More >
Train carrying 10 million pounds of poop stranded in Alabama town
Train carrying 10 million pounds of poop stranded in Alabama town
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
VIDEO: No selfies allowed! Cannes Film Festival bans red-carpet selfies
No selfies allowed! Cannes Film Festival bans red-carpet selfies
Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during this year's Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't. That's the message from top festival officials, who say red carpet-selfies will be banned.More >
Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during this year's Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't. That's the message from top festival officials, who say red carpet-selfies will be banned.More >
3 On Your Side
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.More >
Tiny wheelchair created for squirrel with no front paws
Tiny wheelchair created for squirrel with no front paws
A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels. The squirrel, named Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman.More >
A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels. The squirrel, named Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman.More >
SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Scottsdale principal collects bonus pay she didn't qualify for, parents say
VIDEO: Scottsdale principal collects bonus pay she didn't qualify for, parents say
Parents say a principal at an elementary school in Scottsdale collected a $3,000 bonus she didn't qualify for. Story: http://bit.ly/2GVVOPlMore >
Parents say a principal at an elementary school in Scottsdale collected a $3,000 bonus she didn't qualify for. Story: http://bit.ly/2GVVOPlMore >
VIDEO: Two men hospitalized after SUV hits them, Phoenix gas station
VIDEO: Two men hospitalized after SUV hits them, Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after a car struck them and then rammed into a building in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwVT8BMore >
Two men are in the hospital after a car struck them and then rammed into a building in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwVT8BMore >
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.More >
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. [It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. [It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
VIDEO: Heat here to stay in Phoenix?
VIDEO: Heat here to stay in Phoenix?
The heat appears to be here to stay in Phoenix with 90 degree temperatures throughout the week. Ian Schwartz has the forecast.More >
The heat appears to be here to stay in Phoenix with 90 degree temperatures throughout the week. Ian Schwartz has the forecast.More >