3 On Your Side

Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house

Posted: Updated:
The real estate market in the Valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The real estate market in the Valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

The real estate market in the Valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment. 

“I bought this home in 1999,” but after 20-year Lois Bunger decided to put her Glendale home on the market. 

“I felt like the time was right. The market was good and it's an opportunity for me to just move forward with other investments,” said Bunger. 

But before she did, she wanted to get her home into tip-top selling condition.

“I'd like to sell something, that I would want to own myself.” 

So, Bunger updated her home from top to bottom and she spent a pretty penny doing it. But if you're considering selling your home, you might want to keep things kind of simple.

“We're in a pretty strong seller's market so as long as the house is clean, priced right, it should move pretty quickly,” said long-time valley real estate agent Nate Martinez. 

He says while the market is hot, you don't need to do too much to sell your home right now. 

However, there are some upgrades that will usually give you the biggest return on your investment.

“One of the best improvements to do to your home is paint it. If the house needs paint, either inside or out, you'll always get your money back on that because the house will just show so fresh,” said Martinez. 

Painting is exactly what Bunger did. She also replaced old carpeting and installed new carpet and flooring.

And, if you want to go a step further re-doing your kitchen and bathrooms are huge. 

“Kitchens are very important because that's where your guest see your home and that's where you function in a home,” said Martinez.

First, for the kitchen, Martinez recommends that all the appliances match. Bunger did that. She also installed all new counter tops and to save some money she painted her kitchen cabinets which gave it a fresh look.

While the project was pricey, she's expecting to get her money back. 

“This particular room sells itself and not only will they get all their money back on an investment like this, but it will cause the house to sell faster,” said Martinez. 

For your bathrooms, pay attention to counter top along with the bath and shower. They don't necessarily need to be replaced but there’s a less expensive way to make them look good. 

“One of the low-cost things you can do in a bathroom instead of replacing an old dated tub, is you can have it painted,” said Martinez. 

Bunger went even further by updating all the faucets. She even replaced the baseboards in every room but Martinez says you don't necessarily need to do that.

Try to keep your updating simple and within your budget. Because the goal is to not only sell your home, but get the money back that you put into it. 

“A quick sale obviously is the desire of every seller, but my most important thing is that someone comes in and appreciates the value,” said Bunger. 

Another huge tip Martinez recommends is to uncluttered your home. He says a clean and cluttered home helps sell a home.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

LiAna EnriquezLiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.

Click to learn more about LiAna.

LiAna Enriquez

She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.

In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.

Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • VIDEO: No selfies allowed! Cannes Film Festival bans red-carpet selfies

    No selfies allowed! Cannes Film Festival bans red-carpet selfies

    Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during this year's Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't. That's the message from top festival officials, who say red carpet-selfies will be banned.

    More >

    Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during this year's Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't. That's the message from top festival officials, who say red carpet-selfies will be banned.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house

    Real Estate: Upgrades to sell your house

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:50:56 GMT
    The real estate market in the Valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The real estate market in the Valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.

    More >

    The real estate market in the valley has really bounced back. If you are considering putting your home on the market, there are some smart updates that will give you a good return on your investment.

    More >

  • Tiny wheelchair created for squirrel with no front paws

    Tiny wheelchair created for squirrel with no front paws

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:14:10 GMT
    (Source: CBS)(Source: CBS)
    (Source: CBS)(Source: CBS)

    A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels. The squirrel, named Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman.

    More >

    A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels. The squirrel, named Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side