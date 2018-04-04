Tucson doctor indicted for unlawfully prescribing opioids

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Tucson doctor for allegedly prescribing opioids.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a grand jury indicted Dr. David Alan Ruben, a medical doctor and board-certified psychiatrist, on 26 felony charges, including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices and Administration of Narcotic Drugs.

Prosecutors say the 70-year-old Ruben is a medical doctor and board-certified psychiatrist who owns Healthcare Southwest, a pain management medical clinic in Tucson.

The Arizona Medical Board ordered in February 2016 that Ruben was prohibited from prescribing, administering or dispensing certain controlled substances for two years.

Despite the order, authorities say Ruben allegedly prescribed hydrocodone and oxycodone to 11 different patients on 25 separate occasions between September 2016 and March 2017.

Ruben's medical license was suspended by the medical board as of April 2017.

