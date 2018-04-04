Arizona governor embraces Trump plan for Guard on border

Gov. Doug Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that the state "welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona's Republican governor is embracing President Donald Trump's announcement that he wants to deploy the military along the border with Mexico.

Gov. Doug Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that the state "welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border." He says Washington has ignored the issue and help is needed. Ducey says that for Arizona "it's all about public safety."

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said Wednesday Ducey's office has spoken with Trump Administration officials about the possibility of sending Arizona National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scarpinato said details about any possible use of the state Guard in the mission would be released as they are available.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation where then-President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops. Former President Barack Obama also deployed troops to the border in 2010.

