PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store

Police said no officers were hurt after a shooting in Mesa on Wednesday.

It happened at the Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads around 2 p.m.

Investigators haven't said the condition of the suspect.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

We are currently on scene for an officer involved shooting at the Circle K on Greenfield and Baseline (NE corner). All officers are OK. PIO on scene. Media staging area will be just north in available parking lot. pic.twitter.com/a3GjA0Y7pB — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 4, 2018

