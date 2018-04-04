PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store

Posted: Updated:
No officers were hurt in the shooting. (Source: Mesa Police Department) No officers were hurt in the shooting. (Source: Mesa Police Department)
An investigation is underway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) An investigation is underway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police said no officers were hurt after a shooting in Mesa on Wednesday.

It happened at the Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads around 2 p.m.

[SLIDESHOW: Officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store]

Investigators haven't said the condition of the suspect.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.