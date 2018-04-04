Your chance to win a cruise! 103-Degree Day Contest returns to 3TV

3TV’s 103-Degree Day Contest is back, which means you have the chance to win a Carnival cruise for two!

Parker & Sons has teamed up with 3TV for this fun contest, which people look forward to every year.

Entering is easy. Just click here and either click the “Enter with Facebook” button or type in your email address and click “Enter.” From there, just fill out the short form, including the date and time you think Phoenix will officially hit 103 degrees.

When we say “officially,” we mean when the National Weather Service records 103 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport. The reading on your backyard thermometer or a nearby weather station doesn’t count. If it’s not confirmed by the NWS at the airport, it didn’t happen.

Because predicting the exact date and time the temperature is going to read 103 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport is a little more difficult than it might sound, 3TV Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman did a little research to help you out.

According to the NWS, the earliest Phoenix hit 103 degrees is April 7, 1989. The latest was June 23, 1964. And the average is May 25.

Take that historical data and run with it. (Thanks, Royal!)

The 103-Degree Day Contest is open until July 29 (well after that latest date) or until we hit that first 103-degree day, and there are a few things you need to know.

“Entries must be received at least one hundred sixty-eight (168) hours (which equates to seven (7) days) prior to the date, hour and minute of the First 103° Day to be eligible,” according to the official rules.

That means you cannot say, “It’s going to be tomorrow.”

Be sure to read the rules carefully. There’s a link at the bottom of the entry page.

Remember, you have to go to the entry page at azfamily.com/103. Facebook comments and emails to 3TV or any 3TV employees cannot be accepted.

