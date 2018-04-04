PD: Phoenix man stabs wife of 40 years, then tries to kill self

Police say a Phoenix man stabbed his wife of 40 years because he believed she was being unfaithful, then tried to kill himself.

Ricardo Poblete, 59, faces a charge of attempted murder.

Poblete said that he and his wife had "made a vow 40 years ago in the church to be faithful to each other and since she was not honoring her side of the promise, he intended to kill her and himself," according to the police report.

Police say that Poblete told them he gave his wife "several opportunities to be honest and tell him the truth but she continued to lie to him."

Police say that after stabbing his wife in the chest and arm area, Poblete thought she was dead so he stabbed himself in the leg and chest.

According to the police report, he said that "if he was not able to have her, it was better that neither of them lived."

The victim told police her husband "went nuts and began to stab her." She also said he was "using drugs and has become very jealous and accuses her of cheating and talking to other men."

She claims the allegations are "false" and that "she was scared of him."

His wife suffered serious injuries, including a punctured lung, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrived at the couple's home and arrested Poblete, who also had a warrant out for his arrest on an unrelated charge of endangerment.

